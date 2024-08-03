50 Euros to Japanese yen

Convert EUR to JPY at the real exchange rate

50 eur
7,994 jpy

€1.000 EUR = ¥159.9 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High175.0700175.0700
Low159.8800159.8800
Average169.9857169.8244
Change-8.36%-3.26%
1 EUR to JPY stats

The performance of EUR to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 175.0700 and a 30 day low of 159.8800. This means the 30 day average was 169.9857. The change for EUR to JPY was -8.36.

The performance of EUR to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 175.0700 and a 90 day low of 159.8800. This means the 90 day average was 169.8244. The change for EUR to JPY was -3.26.

How to convert Euros to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Japanese Yen
1 EUR159.88000 JPY
5 EUR799.40000 JPY
10 EUR1,598.80000 JPY
20 EUR3,197.60000 JPY
50 EUR7,994.00000 JPY
100 EUR15,988.00000 JPY
250 EUR39,970.00000 JPY
500 EUR79,940.00000 JPY
1000 EUR159,880.00000 JPY
2000 EUR319,760.00000 JPY
5000 EUR799,400.00000 JPY
10000 EUR1,598,800.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Euro
100 JPY0.62547 EUR
1000 JPY6.25469 EUR
1500 JPY9.38204 EUR
2000 JPY12.50938 EUR
3000 JPY18.76407 EUR
5000 JPY31.27345 EUR
5400 JPY33.77533 EUR
10000 JPY62.54690 EUR
15000 JPY93.82035 EUR
20000 JPY125.09380 EUR
25000 JPY156.36725 EUR
30000 JPY187.64070 EUR