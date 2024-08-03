Euro to Japanese yen Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Euro to Japanese yen history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Japanese yen (JPY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and JPY historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.

1,000 eur
159,880 jpy

€1.000 EUR = ¥159.9 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3 Aug 2024
Euro to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Japanese yen is currently 159.880 today, reflecting a -0.652% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -4.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 167.825 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 159.865 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.913% decrease in value.

Top currencies on August 3, 2024

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

