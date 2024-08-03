Euro to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Japanese yen is currently 159.880 today, reflecting a -0.652% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -4.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 167.825 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 159.865 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.913% decrease in value.