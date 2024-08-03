500 Euros to Indonesian rupiahs

500 eur
8,837,500 idr

€1.000 EUR = Rp17,680 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17,684.400017,708.3000
Low17,509.400017,243.6000
Average17,620.733317,526.9689
Change0.12%2.17%
1 EUR to IDR stats

The performance of EUR to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17,684.4000 and a 30 day low of 17,509.4000. This means the 30 day average was 17,620.7333. The change for EUR to IDR was 0.12.

The performance of EUR to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17,708.3000 and a 90 day low of 17,243.6000. This means the 90 day average was 17,526.9689. The change for EUR to IDR was 2.17.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Indonesian Rupiah
1 EUR17,675.00000 IDR
5 EUR88,375.00000 IDR
10 EUR176,750.00000 IDR
20 EUR353,500.00000 IDR
50 EUR883,750.00000 IDR
100 EUR1,767,500.00000 IDR
250 EUR4,418,750.00000 IDR
500 EUR8,837,500.00000 IDR
1000 EUR17,675,000.00000 IDR
2000 EUR35,350,000.00000 IDR
5000 EUR88,375,000.00000 IDR
10000 EUR176,750,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Euro
1 IDR0.00006 EUR
5 IDR0.00028 EUR
10 IDR0.00057 EUR
20 IDR0.00113 EUR
50 IDR0.00283 EUR
100 IDR0.00566 EUR
250 IDR0.01414 EUR
500 IDR0.02829 EUR
1000 IDR0.05658 EUR
2000 IDR0.11315 EUR
5000 IDR0.28289 EUR
10000 IDR0.56577 EUR