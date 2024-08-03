Euro to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 17,675.000 today, reflecting a 0.799% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 17,700.400 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 17,484.100 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.