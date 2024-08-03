100 Euros to Hungarian forints

Convert EUR to HUF at the real exchange rate

100 eur
39,791 huf

€1.000 EUR = Ft397.9 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High397.9050398.2750
Low389.6000383.9600
Average392.5130391.5556
Change1.22%2.10%
1 EUR to HUF stats

The performance of EUR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 397.9050 and a 30 day low of 389.6000. This means the 30 day average was 392.5130. The change for EUR to HUF was 1.22.

The performance of EUR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 398.2750 and a 90 day low of 383.9600. This means the 90 day average was 391.5556. The change for EUR to HUF was 2.10.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Hungarian Forint
1 EUR397.90500 HUF
5 EUR1,989.52500 HUF
10 EUR3,979.05000 HUF
20 EUR7,958.10000 HUF
50 EUR19,895.25000 HUF
100 EUR39,790.50000 HUF
250 EUR99,476.25000 HUF
500 EUR198,952.50000 HUF
1000 EUR397,905.00000 HUF
2000 EUR795,810.00000 HUF
5000 EUR1,989,525.00000 HUF
10000 EUR3,979,050.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Euro
2000 HUF5.02632 EUR
5000 HUF12.56580 EUR
10000 HUF25.13160 EUR
15000 HUF37.69740 EUR
20000 HUF50.26320 EUR
30000 HUF75.39480 EUR
40000 HUF100.52640 EUR
50000 HUF125.65800 EUR
60000 HUF150.78960 EUR
100000 HUF251.31600 EUR
150000 HUF376.97400 EUR
200000 HUF502.63200 EUR