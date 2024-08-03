Euro to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Hungarian forints is currently 397.905 today, reflecting a 0.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.776% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 398.035 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 390.700 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.496% decrease in value.