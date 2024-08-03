Euro to Hungarian forints Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Euro to Hungarian forints history summary. This is the Euro (EUR) to Hungarian forints (HUF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EUR and HUF historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
Euro to Hungarian forints exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Euro to Hungarian forints is currently 397.905 today, reflecting a 0.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.776% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 398.035 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 390.700 on 28-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.496% decrease in value.
How to convert Euros to Hungarian forints
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
