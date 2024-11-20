150,000 Hungarian forints to Euros

Convert HUF to EUR at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = €0.002439 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
HUF to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

EUR
1 HUF to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00250.0025
Low0.00240.0024
Average0.00250.0025
Change-2.07%-3.99%
1 HUF to EUR stats

The performance of HUF to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0025 and a 30 day low of 0.0024. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for HUF to EUR was -2.07.

The performance of HUF to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0025 and a 90 day low of 0.0024. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for HUF to EUR was -3.99.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Euro
2000 HUF4.87776 EUR
5000 HUF12.19440 EUR
10000 HUF24.38880 EUR
15000 HUF36.58320 EUR
20000 HUF48.77760 EUR
30000 HUF73.16640 EUR
40000 HUF97.55520 EUR
50000 HUF121.94400 EUR
60000 HUF146.33280 EUR
100000 HUF243.88800 EUR
150000 HUF365.83200 EUR
200000 HUF487.77600 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Hungarian Forint
1 EUR410.02500 HUF
5 EUR2,050.12500 HUF
10 EUR4,100.25000 HUF
20 EUR8,200.50000 HUF
50 EUR20,501.25000 HUF
100 EUR41,002.50000 HUF
250 EUR102,506.25000 HUF
500 EUR205,012.50000 HUF
1000 EUR410,025.00000 HUF
2000 EUR820,050.00000 HUF
5000 EUR2,050,125.00000 HUF
10000 EUR4,100,250.00000 HUF