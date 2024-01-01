100 Czech korunas to Samoan talas

Convert CZK to WST at the real exchange rate

100 czk
11.58 wst

1.00000 CZK = 0.11576 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Samoan Tala
1 CZK0.11576 WST
5 CZK0.57881 WST
10 CZK1.15762 WST
20 CZK2.31524 WST
50 CZK5.78810 WST
100 CZK11.57620 WST
250 CZK28.94050 WST
500 CZK57.88100 WST
1000 CZK115.76200 WST
2000 CZK231.52400 WST
5000 CZK578.81000 WST
10000 CZK1157.62000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Czech Republic Koruna
1 WST8.63841 CZK
5 WST43.19205 CZK
10 WST86.38410 CZK
20 WST172.76820 CZK
50 WST431.92050 CZK
100 WST863.84100 CZK
250 WST2159.60250 CZK
500 WST4319.20500 CZK
1000 WST8638.41000 CZK
2000 WST17276.82000 CZK
5000 WST43192.05000 CZK
10000 WST86384.10000 CZK