Colombian pesos to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert COP to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
9.78 uyu

$1.000 COP = $U0.009784 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
COP to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01020.0102
Low0.00980.0095
Average0.01000.0099
Change0.10%0.51%
1 COP to UYU stats

The performance of COP to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0102 and a 30 day low of 0.0098. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for COP to UYU was 0.10.

The performance of COP to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0102 and a 90 day low of 0.0095. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for COP to UYU was 0.51.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 COP0.00978 UYU
5 COP0.04892 UYU
10 COP0.09784 UYU
20 COP0.19568 UYU
50 COP0.48920 UYU
100 COP0.97840 UYU
250 COP2.44600 UYU
500 COP4.89200 UYU
1000 COP9.78400 UYU
2000 COP19.56800 UYU
5000 COP48.92000 UYU
10000 COP97.84000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Colombian Peso
1 UYU102.20800 COP
5 UYU511.04000 COP
10 UYU1,022.08000 COP
20 UYU2,044.16000 COP
50 UYU5,110.40000 COP
100 UYU10,220.80000 COP
250 UYU25,552.00000 COP
500 UYU51,104.00000 COP
1000 UYU102,208.00000 COP
2000 UYU204,416.00000 COP
5000 UYU511,040.00000 COP
10000 UYU1,022,080.00000 COP