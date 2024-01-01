Colombian pesos to Swedish kronor today

Convert COP to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
2.56 sek

$1.000 COP = kr0.002557 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00270.0028
Low0.00260.0025
Average0.00260.0027
Change-0.36%-7.59%
View full history

1 COP to SEK stats

The performance of COP to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0026. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for COP to SEK was -0.36.

The performance of COP to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for COP to SEK was -7.59.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swedish Krona
1 COP0.00256 SEK
5 COP0.01279 SEK
10 COP0.02557 SEK
20 COP0.05115 SEK
50 COP0.12787 SEK
100 COP0.25573 SEK
250 COP0.63933 SEK
500 COP1.27865 SEK
1000 COP2.55730 SEK
2000 COP5.11460 SEK
5000 COP12.78650 SEK
10000 COP25.57300 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Colombian Peso
1 SEK391.03700 COP
5 SEK1,955.18500 COP
10 SEK3,910.37000 COP
20 SEK7,820.74000 COP
50 SEK19,551.85000 COP
100 SEK39,103.70000 COP
250 SEK97,759.25000 COP
500 SEK195,518.50000 COP
1000 SEK391,037.00000 COP
2000 SEK782,074.00000 COP
5000 SEK1,955,185.00000 COP
10000 SEK3,910,370.00000 COP