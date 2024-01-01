Colombian pesos to Omani rials today

Convert COP to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.093 omr

$1.000 COP = ر.ع.0.00009304 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-1.10%-5.46%
View full history

1 COP to OMR stats

The performance of COP to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for COP to OMR was -1.10.

The performance of COP to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for COP to OMR was -5.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Omani Rial
1 COP0.00009 OMR
5 COP0.00047 OMR
10 COP0.00093 OMR
20 COP0.00186 OMR
50 COP0.00465 OMR
100 COP0.00930 OMR
250 COP0.02326 OMR
500 COP0.04652 OMR
1000 COP0.09304 OMR
2000 COP0.18608 OMR
5000 COP0.46521 OMR
10000 COP0.93042 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Colombian Peso
1 OMR10,747.90000 COP
5 OMR53,739.50000 COP
10 OMR107,479.00000 COP
20 OMR214,958.00000 COP
50 OMR537,395.00000 COP
100 OMR1,074,790.00000 COP
250 OMR2,686,975.00000 COP
500 OMR5,373,950.00000 COP
1000 OMR10,747,900.00000 COP
2000 OMR21,495,800.00000 COP
5000 OMR53,739,500.00000 COP
10000 OMR107,479,000.00000 COP