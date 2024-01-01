100 Omani rials to Colombian pesos

Convert OMR to COP at the real exchange rate

100 omr
1,074,750 cop

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = $10,750 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10,747.900010,846.2000
Low10,185.20009,905.5000
Average10,461.490010,375.3724
Change1.35%6.12%
1 OMR to COP stats

The performance of OMR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10,747.9000 and a 30 day low of 10,185.2000. This means the 30 day average was 10,461.4900. The change for OMR to COP was 1.35.

The performance of OMR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10,846.2000 and a 90 day low of 9,905.5000. This means the 90 day average was 10,375.3724. The change for OMR to COP was 6.12.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Omani rials to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Colombian Peso
1 OMR10,747.50000 COP
5 OMR53,737.50000 COP
10 OMR107,475.00000 COP
20 OMR214,950.00000 COP
50 OMR537,375.00000 COP
100 OMR1,074,750.00000 COP
250 OMR2,686,875.00000 COP
500 OMR5,373,750.00000 COP
1000 OMR10,747,500.00000 COP
2000 OMR21,495,000.00000 COP
5000 OMR53,737,500.00000 COP
10000 OMR107,475,000.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Omani Rial
1 COP0.00009 OMR
5 COP0.00047 OMR
10 COP0.00093 OMR
20 COP0.00186 OMR
50 COP0.00465 OMR
100 COP0.00930 OMR
250 COP0.02326 OMR
500 COP0.04652 OMR
1000 COP0.09305 OMR
2000 COP0.18609 OMR
5000 COP0.46523 OMR
10000 COP0.93045 OMR