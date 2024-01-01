Colombian pesos to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert COP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
3,915.05 idr

$1.000 COP = Rp3.915 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

COP to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 COP to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.11544.1995
Low3.91513.9151
Average4.03034.0635
Change-1.88%-4.78%
View full history

1 COP to IDR stats

The performance of COP to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1154 and a 30 day low of 3.9151. This means the 30 day average was 4.0303. The change for COP to IDR was -1.88.

The performance of COP to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1995 and a 90 day low of 3.9151. This means the 90 day average was 4.0635. The change for COP to IDR was -4.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 COP3.91505 IDR
5 COP19.57525 IDR
10 COP39.15050 IDR
20 COP78.30100 IDR
50 COP195.75250 IDR
100 COP391.50500 IDR
250 COP978.76250 IDR
500 COP1,957.52500 IDR
1000 COP3,915.05000 IDR
2000 COP7,830.10000 IDR
5000 COP19,575.25000 IDR
10000 COP39,150.50000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Colombian Peso
1 IDR0.25543 COP
5 IDR1.27713 COP
10 IDR2.55425 COP
20 IDR5.10850 COP
50 IDR12.77125 COP
100 IDR25.54250 COP
250 IDR63.85625 COP
500 IDR127.71250 COP
1000 IDR255.42500 COP
2000 IDR510.85000 COP
5000 IDR1,277.12500 COP
10000 IDR2,554.25000 COP