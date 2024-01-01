5,000 Indonesian rupiahs to Colombian pesos

Convert IDR to COP at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = $0.2779 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:08
IDR to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 IDR to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28420.2842
Low0.27340.2600
Average0.27890.2738
Change0.62%6.72%
1 IDR to COP stats

The performance of IDR to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2842 and a 30 day low of 0.2734. This means the 30 day average was 0.2789. The change for IDR to COP was 0.62.

The performance of IDR to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2842 and a 90 day low of 0.2600. This means the 90 day average was 0.2738. The change for IDR to COP was 6.72.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD184.3860.951.3441.5391.3990.7917.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0170.0090.092
1 EUR1.05388.84611.4151.6211.4730.8328.195
1 SGD0.74462.7990.70711.1461.0410.5885.793

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Colombian Peso
1 IDR0.27794 COP
5 IDR1.38970 COP
10 IDR2.77939 COP
20 IDR5.55878 COP
50 IDR13.89695 COP
100 IDR27.79390 COP
250 IDR69.48475 COP
500 IDR138.96950 COP
1000 IDR277.93900 COP
2000 IDR555.87800 COP
5000 IDR1,389.69500 COP
10000 IDR2,779.39000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 COP3.59791 IDR
5 COP17.98955 IDR
10 COP35.97910 IDR
20 COP71.95820 IDR
50 COP179.89550 IDR
100 COP359.79100 IDR
250 COP899.47750 IDR
500 COP1,798.95500 IDR
1000 COP3,597.91000 IDR
2000 COP7,195.82000 IDR
5000 COP17,989.55000 IDR
10000 COP35,979.10000 IDR