Colombian pesos to Hungarian forints today

Convert COP to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
88 huf

$1.000 COP = Ft0.08814 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09190.0934
Low0.08810.0881
Average0.08980.0908
Change-0.80%-4.85%
1 COP to HUF stats

The performance of COP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0919 and a 30 day low of 0.0881. This means the 30 day average was 0.0898. The change for COP to HUF was -0.80.

The performance of COP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0934 and a 90 day low of 0.0881. This means the 90 day average was 0.0908. The change for COP to HUF was -4.85.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 COP0.08814 HUF
5 COP0.44068 HUF
10 COP0.88137 HUF
20 COP1.76274 HUF
50 COP4.40685 HUF
100 COP8.81369 HUF
250 COP22.03423 HUF
500 COP44.06845 HUF
1000 COP88.13690 HUF
2000 COP176.27380 HUF
5000 COP440.68450 HUF
10000 COP881.36900 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Colombian Peso
2000 HUF22,692.00000 COP
5000 HUF56,730.00000 COP
10000 HUF113,460.00000 COP
15000 HUF170,190.00000 COP
20000 HUF226,920.00000 COP
30000 HUF340,380.00000 COP
40000 HUF453,840.00000 COP
50000 HUF567,300.00000 COP
60000 HUF680,760.00000 COP
100000 HUF1,134,600.00000 COP
150000 HUF1,701,900.00000 COP
200000 HUF2,269,200.00000 COP