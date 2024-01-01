Colombian pesos to Egyptian pounds today

Convert COP to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
11.76 egp

$1.000 COP = E£0.01176 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0124
Low0.01170.0114
Average0.01200.0120
Change0.31%-4.08%
1 COP to EGP stats

The performance of COP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0117. This means the 30 day average was 0.0120. The change for COP to EGP was 0.31.

The performance of COP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0114. This means the 90 day average was 0.0120. The change for COP to EGP was -4.08.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 COP0.01176 EGP
5 COP0.05881 EGP
10 COP0.11762 EGP
20 COP0.23523 EGP
50 COP0.58809 EGP
100 COP1.17617 EGP
250 COP2.94043 EGP
500 COP5.88085 EGP
1000 COP11.76170 EGP
2000 COP23.52340 EGP
5000 COP58.80850 EGP
10000 COP117.61700 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Colombian Peso
1 EGP85.02160 COP
5 EGP425.10800 COP
10 EGP850.21600 COP
20 EGP1,700.43200 COP
50 EGP4,251.08000 COP
100 EGP8,502.16000 COP
250 EGP21,255.40000 COP
500 EGP42,510.80000 COP
1000 EGP85,021.60000 COP
2000 EGP170,043.20000 COP
5000 EGP425,108.00000 COP
10000 EGP850,216.00000 COP