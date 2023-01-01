1 thousand Swiss francs to Bahraini dinars

Convert CHF to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
411.180 bhd

1.00000 CHF = 0.41118 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:47 UTC
CHF to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.056587.72651.434041.641290.9676518.388
1GBP1.153811.219101.221.654611.893741.1164821.2162
1USD0.94650.820345183.0351.357351.553520.915917.4046
1INR0.01139910.00987950.012043110.01634670.01870920.01103030.209606

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 CHF0.41118 BHD
5 CHF2.05590 BHD
10 CHF4.11180 BHD
20 CHF8.22360 BHD
50 CHF20.55900 BHD
100 CHF41.11800 BHD
250 CHF102.79500 BHD
500 CHF205.59000 BHD
1000 CHF411.18000 BHD
2000 CHF822.36000 BHD
5000 CHF2055.90000 BHD
10000 CHF4111.80000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 BHD2.43202 CHF
5 BHD12.16010 CHF
10 BHD24.32020 CHF
20 BHD48.64040 CHF
50 BHD121.60100 CHF
100 BHD243.20200 CHF
250 BHD608.00500 CHF
500 BHD1216.01000 CHF
1000 BHD2432.02000 CHF
2000 BHD4864.04000 CHF
5000 BHD12160.10000 CHF
10000 BHD24320.20000 CHF