250 Bahraini dinars to Swiss francs

Convert BHD to CHF at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = SFr.2.344 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 BHD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36342.3634
Low2.28802.2300
Average2.31582.2766
Change2.15%3.77%
View full history

1 BHD to CHF stats

The performance of BHD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3634 and a 30 day low of 2.2880. This means the 30 day average was 2.3158. The change for BHD to CHF was 2.15.

The performance of BHD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3634 and a 90 day low of 2.2300. This means the 90 day average was 2.2766. The change for BHD to CHF was 3.77.

Track market ratesView BHD to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9451.69218.0631,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.33611.79119.1231,826.391.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8680.558110.6741,019.510.8250.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Swiss Franc
1 BHD2.34354 CHF
5 BHD11.71770 CHF
10 BHD23.43540 CHF
20 BHD46.87080 CHF
50 BHD117.17700 CHF
100 BHD234.35400 CHF
250 BHD585.88500 CHF
500 BHD1,171.77000 CHF
1000 BHD2,343.54000 CHF
2000 BHD4,687.08000 CHF
5000 BHD11,717.70000 CHF
10000 BHD23,435.40000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bahraini Dinar
1 CHF0.42671 BHD
5 CHF2.13353 BHD
10 CHF4.26705 BHD
20 CHF8.53410 BHD
50 CHF21.33525 BHD
100 CHF42.67050 BHD
250 CHF106.67625 BHD
500 CHF213.35250 BHD
1000 CHF426.70500 BHD
2000 CHF853.41000 BHD
5000 CHF2,133.52500 BHD
10000 CHF4,267.05000 BHD