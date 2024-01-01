Belarusian rubles to Swedish kronor today

Convert BYN to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
3,235.65 sek

Br1.000 BYN = kr3.236 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.31433.3370
Low3.20403.1757
Average3.25433.2478
Change0.72%-2.22%
View full history

1 BYN to SEK stats

The performance of BYN to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3143 and a 30 day low of 3.2040. This means the 30 day average was 3.2543. The change for BYN to SEK was 0.72.

The performance of BYN to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3370 and a 90 day low of 3.1757. This means the 90 day average was 3.2478. The change for BYN to SEK was -2.22.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 BYN3.23565 SEK
5 BYN16.17825 SEK
10 BYN32.35650 SEK
20 BYN64.71300 SEK
50 BYN161.78250 SEK
100 BYN323.56500 SEK
250 BYN808.91250 SEK
500 BYN1,617.82500 SEK
1000 BYN3,235.65000 SEK
2000 BYN6,471.30000 SEK
5000 BYN16,178.25000 SEK
10000 BYN32,356.50000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Belarusian Ruble
1 SEK0.30906 BYN
5 SEK1.54529 BYN
10 SEK3.09057 BYN
20 SEK6.18114 BYN
50 SEK15.45285 BYN
100 SEK30.90570 BYN
250 SEK77.26425 BYN
500 SEK154.52850 BYN
1000 SEK309.05700 BYN
2000 SEK618.11400 BYN
5000 SEK1,545.28500 BYN
10000 SEK3,090.57000 BYN