250 byn
798.70 sek

1.00000 BYN = 3.19481 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Swedish Krona
1 BYN3.19481 SEK
5 BYN15.97405 SEK
10 BYN31.94810 SEK
20 BYN63.89620 SEK
50 BYN159.74050 SEK
100 BYN319.48100 SEK
250 BYN798.70250 SEK
500 BYN1597.40500 SEK
1000 BYN3194.81000 SEK
2000 BYN6389.62000 SEK
5000 BYN15974.05000 SEK
10000 BYN31948.10000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Belarusian Ruble
1 SEK0.31301 BYN
5 SEK1.56504 BYN
10 SEK3.13008 BYN
20 SEK6.26016 BYN
50 SEK15.65040 BYN
100 SEK31.30080 BYN
250 SEK78.25200 BYN
500 SEK156.50400 BYN
1000 SEK313.00800 BYN
2000 SEK626.01600 BYN
5000 SEK1565.04000 BYN
10000 SEK3130.08000 BYN