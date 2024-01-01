Belarusian rubles to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert BYN to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
145,293 kzt

Br1.000 BYN = ₸145.3 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

BYN to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High146.8140146.8140
Low144.7200134.5070
Average145.4452140.4644
Change-0.07%7.08%
1 BYN to KZT stats

The performance of BYN to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 146.8140 and a 30 day low of 144.7200. This means the 30 day average was 145.4452. The change for BYN to KZT was -0.07.

The performance of BYN to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 146.8140 and a 90 day low of 134.5070. This means the 90 day average was 140.4644. The change for BYN to KZT was 7.08.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BYN145.29300 KZT
5 BYN726.46500 KZT
10 BYN1,452.93000 KZT
20 BYN2,905.86000 KZT
50 BYN7,264.65000 KZT
100 BYN14,529.30000 KZT
250 BYN36,323.25000 KZT
500 BYN72,646.50000 KZT
1000 BYN145,293.00000 KZT
2000 BYN290,586.00000 KZT
5000 BYN726,465.00000 KZT
10000 BYN1,452,930.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Belarusian Ruble
1 KZT0.00688 BYN
5 KZT0.03441 BYN
10 KZT0.06883 BYN
20 KZT0.13765 BYN
50 KZT0.34413 BYN
100 KZT0.68826 BYN
250 KZT1.72066 BYN
500 KZT3.44132 BYN
1000 KZT6.88264 BYN
2000 KZT13.76528 BYN
5000 KZT34.41320 BYN
10000 KZT68.82640 BYN