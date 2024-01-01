10 Belarusian rubles to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BYN to KZT at the real exchange rate

10 byn
1,374.96 kzt

1.00000 BYN = 137.49600 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BYN137.49600 KZT
5 BYN687.48000 KZT
10 BYN1374.96000 KZT
20 BYN2749.92000 KZT
50 BYN6874.80000 KZT
100 BYN13749.60000 KZT
250 BYN34374.00000 KZT
500 BYN68748.00000 KZT
1000 BYN137496.00000 KZT
2000 BYN274992.00000 KZT
5000 BYN687480.00000 KZT
10000 BYN1374960.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Belarusian Ruble
1 KZT0.00727 BYN
5 KZT0.03636 BYN
10 KZT0.07273 BYN
20 KZT0.14546 BYN
50 KZT0.36365 BYN
100 KZT0.72729 BYN
250 KZT1.81823 BYN
500 KZT3.63645 BYN
1000 KZT7.27291 BYN
2000 KZT14.54582 BYN
5000 KZT36.36455 BYN
10000 KZT72.72910 BYN