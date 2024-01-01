Belarusian rubles to Czech korunas today

Convert BYN to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
7,099.54 czk

Br1.000 BYN = Kč7.100 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.18557.1855
Low7.06376.8930
Average7.12287.0638
Change-0.13%-0.37%
View full history

1 BYN to CZK stats

The performance of BYN to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.1855 and a 30 day low of 7.0637. This means the 30 day average was 7.1228. The change for BYN to CZK was -0.13.

The performance of BYN to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.1855 and a 90 day low of 6.8930. This means the 90 day average was 7.0638. The change for BYN to CZK was -0.37.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BYN7.09954 CZK
5 BYN35.49770 CZK
10 BYN70.99540 CZK
20 BYN141.99080 CZK
50 BYN354.97700 CZK
100 BYN709.95400 CZK
250 BYN1,774.88500 CZK
500 BYN3,549.77000 CZK
1000 BYN7,099.54000 CZK
2000 BYN14,199.08000 CZK
5000 BYN35,497.70000 CZK
10000 BYN70,995.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Belarusian Ruble
1 CZK0.14085 BYN
5 CZK0.70427 BYN
10 CZK1.40854 BYN
20 CZK2.81708 BYN
50 CZK7.04270 BYN
100 CZK14.08540 BYN
250 CZK35.21350 BYN
500 CZK70.42700 BYN
1000 CZK140.85400 BYN
2000 CZK281.70800 BYN
5000 CZK704.27000 BYN
10000 CZK1,408.54000 BYN