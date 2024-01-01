Belarusian rubles to Bahraini dinars today

Convert BYN to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
115.278 bhd

Br1.000 BYN = .د.ب0.1153 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11530.1163
Low0.11510.1151
Average0.11530.1153
Change-0.01%0.01%
1 BYN to BHD stats

The performance of BYN to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1153 and a 30 day low of 0.1151. This means the 30 day average was 0.1153. The change for BYN to BHD was -0.01.

The performance of BYN to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1163 and a 90 day low of 0.1151. This means the 90 day average was 0.1153. The change for BYN to BHD was 0.01.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bahraini Dinar
1 BYN0.11528 BHD
5 BYN0.57639 BHD
10 BYN1.15278 BHD
20 BYN2.30556 BHD
50 BYN5.76390 BHD
100 BYN11.52780 BHD
250 BYN28.81950 BHD
500 BYN57.63900 BHD
1000 BYN115.27800 BHD
2000 BYN230.55600 BHD
5000 BYN576.39000 BHD
10000 BYN1,152.78000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Belarusian Ruble
1 BHD8.67468 BYN
5 BHD43.37340 BYN
10 BHD86.74680 BYN
20 BHD173.49360 BYN
50 BHD433.73400 BYN
100 BHD867.46800 BYN
250 BHD2,168.67000 BYN
500 BHD4,337.34000 BYN
1000 BHD8,674.68000 BYN
2000 BHD17,349.36000 BYN
5000 BHD43,373.40000 BYN
10000 BHD86,746.80000 BYN