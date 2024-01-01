Belarusian rubles to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BYN to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
35,893.70 bdt

Br1.000 BYN = Tk35.89 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.937136.0627
Low35.850833.4881
Average35.909435.7669
Change-0.11%7.18%
1 BYN to BDT stats

The performance of BYN to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.9371 and a 30 day low of 35.8508. This means the 30 day average was 35.9094. The change for BYN to BDT was -0.11.

The performance of BYN to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.0627 and a 90 day low of 33.4881. This means the 90 day average was 35.7669. The change for BYN to BDT was 7.18.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BYN35.89370 BDT
5 BYN179.46850 BDT
10 BYN358.93700 BDT
20 BYN717.87400 BDT
50 BYN1,794.68500 BDT
100 BYN3,589.37000 BDT
250 BYN8,973.42500 BDT
500 BYN17,946.85000 BDT
1000 BYN35,893.70000 BDT
2000 BYN71,787.40000 BDT
5000 BYN179,468.50000 BDT
10000 BYN358,937.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Belarusian Ruble
1 BDT0.02786 BYN
5 BDT0.13930 BYN
10 BDT0.27860 BYN
20 BDT0.55720 BYN
50 BDT1.39300 BYN
100 BDT2.78600 BYN
250 BDT6.96500 BYN
500 BDT13.93000 BYN
1000 BDT27.86000 BYN
2000 BDT55.72000 BYN
5000 BDT139.30000 BYN
10000 BDT278.60000 BYN