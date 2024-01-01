Belarusian rubles to Armenian drams today

Convert BYN to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
118,719 amd

Br1.000 BYN = ֏118.7 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High118.8680119.7010
Low118.3580118.2940
Average118.5733118.6006
Change0.01%-0.02%
1 BYN to AMD stats

The performance of BYN to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 118.8680 and a 30 day low of 118.3580. This means the 30 day average was 118.5733. The change for BYN to AMD was 0.01.

The performance of BYN to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 119.7010 and a 90 day low of 118.2940. This means the 90 day average was 118.6006. The change for BYN to AMD was -0.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Armenian Dram
1 BYN118.71900 AMD
5 BYN593.59500 AMD
10 BYN1,187.19000 AMD
20 BYN2,374.38000 AMD
50 BYN5,935.95000 AMD
100 BYN11,871.90000 AMD
250 BYN29,679.75000 AMD
500 BYN59,359.50000 AMD
1000 BYN118,719.00000 AMD
2000 BYN237,438.00000 AMD
5000 BYN593,595.00000 AMD
10000 BYN1,187,190.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Belarusian Ruble
1 AMD0.00842 BYN
5 AMD0.04212 BYN
10 AMD0.08423 BYN
20 AMD0.16847 BYN
50 AMD0.42116 BYN
100 AMD0.84233 BYN
250 AMD2.10582 BYN
500 AMD4.21163 BYN
1000 AMD8.42326 BYN
2000 AMD16.84652 BYN
5000 AMD42.11630 BYN
10000 AMD84.23260 BYN