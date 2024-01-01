Belarusian rubles to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BYN to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
1,123.12 aed

Br1.000 BYN = د.إ1.123 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BYN to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BYN to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12341.1335
Low1.12171.1217
Average1.12311.1233
Change-0.02%0.04%
View full history

1 BYN to AED stats

The performance of BYN to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1234 and a 30 day low of 1.1217. This means the 30 day average was 1.1231. The change for BYN to AED was -0.02.

The performance of BYN to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1335 and a 90 day low of 1.1217. This means the 90 day average was 1.1233. The change for BYN to AED was 0.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDAUDNZDEURGBPZAR
1 USD11.3871.3271.5361.6780.9170.78118.285
1 CAD0.72110.9561.1071.210.6610.56313.181
1 SGD0.7541.04611.1581.2650.6910.58913.783
1 AUD0.6510.9030.86411.0930.5970.50911.907

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Belarusian rubles to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian ruble

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BYN1.12312 AED
5 BYN5.61560 AED
10 BYN11.23120 AED
20 BYN22.46240 AED
50 BYN56.15600 AED
100 BYN112.31200 AED
250 BYN280.78000 AED
500 BYN561.56000 AED
1000 BYN1,123.12000 AED
2000 BYN2,246.24000 AED
5000 BYN5,615.60000 AED
10000 BYN11,231.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Belarusian Ruble
1 AED0.89038 BYN
5 AED4.45188 BYN
10 AED8.90376 BYN
20 AED17.80752 BYN
50 AED44.51880 BYN
100 AED89.03760 BYN
250 AED222.59400 BYN
500 AED445.18800 BYN
1000 AED890.37600 BYN
2000 AED1,780.75200 BYN
5000 AED4,451.88000 BYN
10000 AED8,903.76000 BYN