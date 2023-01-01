1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Belarusian rubles

Convert AED to BYN at the real exchange rate

1 aed
0.90 byn

1.00000 AED = 0.89616 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:0 UTC
AED to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Belarusian Ruble
1 AED0.89616 BYN
5 AED4.48078 BYN
10 AED8.96155 BYN
20 AED17.92310 BYN
50 AED44.80775 BYN
100 AED89.61550 BYN
250 AED224.03875 BYN
500 AED448.07750 BYN
1000 AED896.15500 BYN
2000 AED1792.31000 BYN
5000 AED4480.77500 BYN
10000 AED8961.55000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BYN1.11588 AED
5 BYN5.57940 AED
10 BYN11.15880 AED
20 BYN22.31760 AED
50 BYN55.79400 AED
100 BYN111.58800 AED
250 BYN278.97000 AED
500 BYN557.94000 AED
1000 BYN1115.88000 AED
2000 BYN2231.76000 AED
5000 BYN5579.40000 AED
10000 BYN11158.80000 AED