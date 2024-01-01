Botswanan pulas to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BWP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
118,068 ngn

P1.000 BWP = ₦118.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High122.7290122.7290
Low112.333097.8298
Average117.7248111.6773
Change5.01%16.15%
View full history

1 BWP to NGN stats

The performance of BWP to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 122.7290 and a 30 day low of 112.3330. This means the 30 day average was 117.7248. The change for BWP to NGN was 5.01.

The performance of BWP to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 122.7290 and a 90 day low of 97.8298. This means the 90 day average was 111.6773. The change for BWP to NGN was 16.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Nigerian Naira
1 BWP118.06800 NGN
5 BWP590.34000 NGN
10 BWP1,180.68000 NGN
20 BWP2,361.36000 NGN
50 BWP5,903.40000 NGN
100 BWP11,806.80000 NGN
250 BWP29,517.00000 NGN
500 BWP59,034.00000 NGN
1000 BWP118,068.00000 NGN
2000 BWP236,136.00000 NGN
5000 BWP590,340.00000 NGN
10000 BWP1,180,680.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Botswanan Pula
1 NGN0.00847 BWP
5 NGN0.04235 BWP
10 NGN0.08470 BWP
20 NGN0.16939 BWP
50 NGN0.42348 BWP
100 NGN0.84697 BWP
250 NGN2.11742 BWP
500 NGN4.23484 BWP
1000 NGN8.46967 BWP
2000 NGN16.93934 BWP
5000 NGN42.34835 BWP
10000 NGN84.69670 BWP