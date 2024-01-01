Botswanan pulas to Lebanese pounds today

Convert BWP to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
6,636,430 lbp

P1.000 BWP = ل.ل.6,636 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BWP to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6,655.43006,672.2300
Low6,578.25006,517.2400
Average6,614.35936,594.4042
Change0.88%0.57%
View full history

1 BWP to LBP stats

The performance of BWP to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6,655.4300 and a 30 day low of 6,578.2500. This means the 30 day average was 6,614.3593. The change for BWP to LBP was 0.88.

The performance of BWP to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6,672.2300 and a 90 day low of 6,517.2400. This means the 90 day average was 6,594.4042. The change for BWP to LBP was 0.57.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Lebanese Pound
1 BWP6,636.43000 LBP
5 BWP33,182.15000 LBP
10 BWP66,364.30000 LBP
20 BWP132,728.60000 LBP
50 BWP331,821.50000 LBP
100 BWP663,643.00000 LBP
250 BWP1,659,107.50000 LBP
500 BWP3,318,215.00000 LBP
1000 BWP6,636,430.00000 LBP
2000 BWP13,272,860.00000 LBP
5000 BWP33,182,150.00000 LBP
10000 BWP66,364,300.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 LBP0.00015 BWP
5 LBP0.00075 BWP
10 LBP0.00151 BWP
20 LBP0.00301 BWP
50 LBP0.00753 BWP
100 LBP0.01507 BWP
250 LBP0.03767 BWP
500 LBP0.07534 BWP
1000 LBP0.15068 BWP
2000 LBP0.30137 BWP
5000 LBP0.75342 BWP
10000 LBP1.50684 BWP