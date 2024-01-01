Botswanan pulas to Hungarian forints today

Convert BWP to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
27,043 huf

P1.000 BWP = Ft27.04 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.112327.4637
Low26.404826.0333
Average26.705426.6805
Change1.18%1.26%
View full history

1 BWP to HUF stats

The performance of BWP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.1123 and a 30 day low of 26.4048. This means the 30 day average was 26.7054. The change for BWP to HUF was 1.18.

The performance of BWP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.4637 and a 90 day low of 26.0333. This means the 90 day average was 26.6805. The change for BWP to HUF was 1.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hungarian Forint
1 BWP27.04250 HUF
5 BWP135.21250 HUF
10 BWP270.42500 HUF
20 BWP540.85000 HUF
50 BWP1,352.12500 HUF
100 BWP2,704.25000 HUF
250 BWP6,760.62500 HUF
500 BWP13,521.25000 HUF
1000 BWP27,042.50000 HUF
2000 BWP54,085.00000 HUF
5000 BWP135,212.50000 HUF
10000 BWP270,425.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Botswanan Pula
2000 HUF73.95760 BWP
5000 HUF184.89400 BWP
10000 HUF369.78800 BWP
15000 HUF554.68200 BWP
20000 HUF739.57600 BWP
30000 HUF1,109.36400 BWP
40000 HUF1,479.15200 BWP
50000 HUF1,848.94000 BWP
60000 HUF2,218.72800 BWP
100000 HUF3,697.88000 BWP
150000 HUF5,546.82000 BWP
200000 HUF7,395.76000 BWP