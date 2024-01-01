5,000 Botswanan pulas to Hungarian forints

Convert BWP to HUF at the real exchange rate

5,000 bwp
134,330 huf

1.000 BWP = 26.87 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.990.9411.3631.3791.6930.8031.552
1 ZAR0.05310.050.0720.0730.0890.0420.082
1 EUR1.06320.17911.4481.4651.7990.8541.649
1 SGD0.73413.9340.69111.0121.2430.591.139

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Hungarian Forint
1 BWP26.86600 HUF
5 BWP134.33000 HUF
10 BWP268.66000 HUF
20 BWP537.32000 HUF
50 BWP1,343.30000 HUF
100 BWP2,686.60000 HUF
250 BWP6,716.50000 HUF
500 BWP13,433.00000 HUF
1000 BWP26,866.00000 HUF
2000 BWP53,732.00000 HUF
5000 BWP134,330.00000 HUF
10000 BWP268,660.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Botswanan Pula
2000 HUF74.44360 BWP
5000 HUF186.10900 BWP
10000 HUF372.21800 BWP
15000 HUF558.32700 BWP
20000 HUF744.43600 BWP
30000 HUF1,116.65400 BWP
40000 HUF1,488.87200 BWP
50000 HUF1,861.09000 BWP
60000 HUF2,233.30800 BWP
100000 HUF3,722.18000 BWP
150000 HUF5,583.27000 BWP
200000 HUF7,444.36000 BWP