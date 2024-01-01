Botswanan pulas to Fijian dollars today

Convert BWP to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bwp
168.50 fjd

P1.000 BWP = FJ$0.1685 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BWP to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BWP to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16890.1689
Low0.16520.1639
Average0.16700.1664
Change1.63%0.86%
View full history

1 BWP to FJD stats

The performance of BWP to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1689 and a 30 day low of 0.1652. This means the 30 day average was 0.1670. The change for BWP to FJD was 1.63.

The performance of BWP to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1689 and a 90 day low of 0.1639. This means the 90 day average was 0.1664. The change for BWP to FJD was 0.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.2850.9171.3271.3871.6780.7811.536
1 ZAR0.05510.050.0730.0760.0920.0430.084
1 EUR1.09119.9511.4471.5141.8310.8521.676
1 SGD0.75413.7830.69111.0461.2650.5891.158

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pula

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Fijian Dollar
1 BWP0.16850 FJD
5 BWP0.84252 FJD
10 BWP1.68504 FJD
20 BWP3.37008 FJD
50 BWP8.42520 FJD
100 BWP16.85040 FJD
250 BWP42.12600 FJD
500 BWP84.25200 FJD
1000 BWP168.50400 FJD
2000 BWP337.00800 FJD
5000 BWP842.52000 FJD
10000 BWP1,685.04000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 FJD5.93459 BWP
5 FJD29.67295 BWP
10 FJD59.34590 BWP
20 FJD118.69180 BWP
50 FJD296.72950 BWP
100 FJD593.45900 BWP
250 FJD1,483.64750 BWP
500 FJD2,967.29500 BWP
1000 FJD5,934.59000 BWP
2000 FJD11,869.18000 BWP
5000 FJD29,672.95000 BWP
10000 FJD59,345.90000 BWP