1,000 bwp
3,608.78 egp

P1.000 BWP = E£3.609 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BWP to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.60883.6088
Low3.52703.4430
Average3.56263.5174
Change2.32%2.08%
1 BWP to EGP stats

The performance of BWP to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6088 and a 30 day low of 3.5270. This means the 30 day average was 3.5626. The change for BWP to EGP was 2.32.

The performance of BWP to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6088 and a 90 day low of 3.4430. This means the 90 day average was 3.5174. The change for BWP to EGP was 2.08.

Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Egyptian Pound
1 BWP3.60878 EGP
5 BWP18.04390 EGP
10 BWP36.08780 EGP
20 BWP72.17560 EGP
50 BWP180.43900 EGP
100 BWP360.87800 EGP
250 BWP902.19500 EGP
500 BWP1,804.39000 EGP
1000 BWP3,608.78000 EGP
2000 BWP7,217.56000 EGP
5000 BWP18,043.90000 EGP
10000 BWP36,087.80000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 EGP0.27710 BWP
5 EGP1.38551 BWP
10 EGP2.77102 BWP
20 EGP5.54204 BWP
50 EGP13.85510 BWP
100 EGP27.71020 BWP
250 EGP69.27550 BWP
500 EGP138.55100 BWP
1000 EGP277.10200 BWP
2000 EGP554.20400 BWP
5000 EGP1,385.51000 BWP
10000 EGP2,771.02000 BWP