1 thousand Bhutanese ngultrums to Botswanan pulas

Convert BTN to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 btn
165.26 bwp

1.000 BTN = 0.1653 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Botswanan Pula
1 BTN0.16526 BWP
5 BTN0.82630 BWP
10 BTN1.65259 BWP
20 BTN3.30518 BWP
50 BTN8.26295 BWP
100 BTN16.52590 BWP
250 BTN41.31475 BWP
500 BTN82.62950 BWP
1000 BTN165.25900 BWP
2000 BTN330.51800 BWP
5000 BTN826.29500 BWP
10000 BTN1,652.59000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BWP6.05110 BTN
5 BWP30.25550 BTN
10 BWP60.51100 BTN
20 BWP121.02200 BTN
50 BWP302.55500 BTN
100 BWP605.11000 BTN
250 BWP1,512.77500 BTN
500 BWP3,025.55000 BTN
1000 BWP6,051.10000 BTN
2000 BWP12,102.20000 BTN
5000 BWP30,255.50000 BTN
10000 BWP60,511.00000 BTN