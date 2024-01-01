Bolivian bolivianos to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert BOB to SHP at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = £0.1139 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
BOB to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 BOB to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11440.1144
Low0.11100.1075
Average0.11230.1107
Change2.31%3.07%
1 BOB to SHP stats

The performance of BOB to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1144 and a 30 day low of 0.1110. This means the 30 day average was 0.1123. The change for BOB to SHP was 2.31.

The performance of BOB to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1144 and a 90 day low of 0.1075. This means the 90 day average was 0.1107. The change for BOB to SHP was 3.07.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Saint Helena Pound
1 BOB0.11389 SHP
5 BOB0.56947 SHP
10 BOB1.13894 SHP
20 BOB2.27788 SHP
50 BOB5.69470 SHP
100 BOB11.38940 SHP
250 BOB28.47350 SHP
500 BOB56.94700 SHP
1000 BOB113.89400 SHP
2000 BOB227.78800 SHP
5000 BOB569.47000 SHP
10000 BOB1,138.94000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bolivian Boliviano
1 SHP8.78007 BOB
5 SHP43.90035 BOB
10 SHP87.80070 BOB
20 SHP175.60140 BOB
50 SHP439.00350 BOB
100 SHP878.00700 BOB
250 SHP2,195.01750 BOB
500 SHP4,390.03500 BOB
1000 SHP8,780.07000 BOB
2000 SHP17,560.14000 BOB
5000 SHP43,900.35000 BOB
10000 SHP87,800.70000 BOB