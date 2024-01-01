Bolivian bolivianos to Malawian kwachas today

Convert BOB to MWK at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = MK250.6 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to MWK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MWK
1 BOB to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High251.4320251.7620
Low249.6950249.6950
Average250.6659250.8271
Change-0.08%0.19%
View full history

1 BOB to MWK stats

The performance of BOB to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 251.4320 and a 30 day low of 249.6950. This means the 30 day average was 250.6659. The change for BOB to MWK was -0.08.

The performance of BOB to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 251.7620 and a 90 day low of 249.6950. This means the 90 day average was 250.8271. The change for BOB to MWK was 0.19.

Track market ratesView BOB to MWK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.04558.918
1 CAD0.7161695.9031,235.690.6760.565111.05242.2
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.