100 Bermudan dollars to Indian rupees

Convert BMD to INR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = ₹84.39 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BMD to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 BMD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High84.559984.5599
Low84.048183.4750
Average84.224683.9957
Change0.40%0.59%
View full history

1 BMD to INR stats

The performance of BMD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 84.5599 and a 30 day low of 84.0481. This means the 30 day average was 84.2246. The change for BMD to INR was 0.40.

The performance of BMD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 84.5599 and a 90 day low of 83.4750. This means the 90 day average was 83.9957. The change for BMD to INR was 0.59.

Track market ratesView BMD to INR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.39584.3860.9431.691.33718.0480.788
1 CAD0.717160.4810.6761.2110.95812.9350.565
1 INR0.0120.01710.0110.020.0160.2140.009
1 EUR1.061.4889.48811.7921.41819.1390.836

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollars

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 BMD84.38640 INR
5 BMD421.93200 INR
10 BMD843.86400 INR
20 BMD1,687.72800 INR
50 BMD4,219.32000 INR
100 BMD8,438.64000 INR
250 BMD21,096.60000 INR
500 BMD42,193.20000 INR
1000 BMD84,386.40000 INR
2000 BMD168,772.80000 INR
5000 BMD421,932.00000 INR
10000 BMD843,864.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bermudan Dollar
1 INR0.01185 BMD
5 INR0.05925 BMD
10 INR0.11850 BMD
20 INR0.23701 BMD
50 INR0.59252 BMD
100 INR1.18503 BMD
250 INR2.96257 BMD
300 INR3.55509 BMD
500 INR5.92515 BMD
600 INR7.11018 BMD
1000 INR11.85030 BMD
2000 INR23.70060 BMD
5000 INR59.25150 BMD
10000 INR118.50300 BMD
25000 INR296.25750 BMD
50000 INR592.51500 BMD
100000 INR1,185.03000 BMD
1000000 INR11,850.30000 BMD
1000000000 INR11,850,300.00000 BMD