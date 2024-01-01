Bermudan dollars to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert BMD to HKD at the real exchange rate
BMD to HKD conversion chart
1 BMD = 7.78335 HKD
0
|1 BMD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7.7866
|7.8020
|Low
|7.7692
|7.7627
|Average
|7.7753
|7.7819
|Change
|0.17%
|-0.12%
|View full history
1 BMD to HKD stats
The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.7866 and a 30 day low of 7.7692. This means the 30 day average was 7.7753. The change for BMD to HKD was 0.17.
The performance of BMD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.8020 and a 90 day low of 7.7627. This means the 90 day average was 7.7819. The change for BMD to HKD was -0.12.
|Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 BMD
|7.78335 HKD
|5 BMD
|38.91675 HKD
|10 BMD
|77.83350 HKD
|20 BMD
|155.66700 HKD
|50 BMD
|389.16750 HKD
|100 BMD
|778.33500 HKD
|250 BMD
|1,945.83750 HKD
|500 BMD
|3,891.67500 HKD
|1000 BMD
|7,783.35000 HKD
|2000 BMD
|15,566.70000 HKD
|5000 BMD
|38,916.75000 HKD
|10000 BMD
|77,833.50000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bermudan Dollar
|100 HKD
|12.84790 BMD
|200 HKD
|25.69580 BMD
|300 HKD
|38.54370 BMD
|500 HKD
|64.23950 BMD
|1000 HKD
|128.47900 BMD
|2000 HKD
|256.95800 BMD
|2500 HKD
|321.19750 BMD
|3000 HKD
|385.43700 BMD
|4000 HKD
|513.91600 BMD
|5000 HKD
|642.39500 BMD
|10000 HKD
|1,284.79000 BMD
|20000 HKD
|2,569.58000 BMD