500 Bahraini dinars to Samoan talas

Convert BHD to WST at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = WS$7.271 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
BHD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 BHD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.34757.3475
Low7.15067.1094
Average7.23427.1897
Change0.29%0.70%
1 BHD to WST stats

The performance of BHD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.3475 and a 30 day low of 7.1506. This means the 30 day average was 7.2342. The change for BHD to WST was 0.29.

The performance of BHD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.3475 and a 90 day low of 7.1094. This means the 90 day average was 7.1897. The change for BHD to WST was 0.70.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 BHD7.27052 WST
5 BHD36.35260 WST
10 BHD72.70520 WST
20 BHD145.41040 WST
50 BHD363.52600 WST
100 BHD727.05200 WST
250 BHD1,817.63000 WST
500 BHD3,635.26000 WST
1000 BHD7,270.52000 WST
2000 BHD14,541.04000 WST
5000 BHD36,352.60000 WST
10000 BHD72,705.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Bahraini Dinar
1 WST0.13754 BHD
5 WST0.68771 BHD
10 WST1.37542 BHD
20 WST2.75084 BHD
50 WST6.87710 BHD
100 WST13.75420 BHD
250 WST34.38550 BHD
500 WST68.77100 BHD
1000 WST137.54200 BHD
2000 WST275.08400 BHD
5000 WST687.71000 BHD
10000 WST1,375.42000 BHD