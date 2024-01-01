5,000 Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks

Convert BGN to ALL at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Lek50.20 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BGN to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ALL
1 BGN to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.488651.3122
Low50.054250.0542
Average50.268050.6112
Change-0.58%-1.43%
View full history

1 BGN to ALL stats

The performance of BGN to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.4886 and a 30 day low of 50.0542. This means the 30 day average was 50.2680. The change for BGN to ALL was -0.58.

The performance of BGN to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.3122 and a 90 day low of 50.0542. This means the 90 day average was 50.6112. The change for BGN to ALL was -1.43.

Track market ratesView BGN to ALL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9461.6981.3991.5371.340.79118.087
1 EUR1.05711.7951.481.6251.4170.83619.124
1 NZD0.5890.55710.8240.9060.7890.46610.654
1 CAD0.7150.6761.21311.0980.9570.56512.924

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Albanian Lek
1 BGN50.19580 ALL
5 BGN250.97900 ALL
10 BGN501.95800 ALL
20 BGN1,003.91600 ALL
50 BGN2,509.79000 ALL
100 BGN5,019.58000 ALL
250 BGN12,548.95000 ALL
500 BGN25,097.90000 ALL
1000 BGN50,195.80000 ALL
2000 BGN100,391.60000 ALL
5000 BGN250,979.00000 ALL
10000 BGN501,958.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bulgarian Lev
1 ALL0.01992 BGN
5 ALL0.09961 BGN
10 ALL0.19922 BGN
20 ALL0.39844 BGN
50 ALL0.99610 BGN
100 ALL1.99220 BGN
250 ALL4.98050 BGN
500 ALL9.96100 BGN
1000 ALL19.92200 BGN
2000 ALL39.84400 BGN
5000 ALL99.61000 BGN
10000 ALL199.22000 BGN