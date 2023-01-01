5000 Albanian leks to Bulgarian levs

Convert ALL to BGN at the real exchange rate

5000 all
91.85 bgn

1.00000 ALL = 0.01837 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:25 UTC
ALL to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.055387.79071.435211.648390.962218.4099
1GBP1.1544711.2182101.3421.656751.902841.1108321.2517
1USD0.947650.820883183.19031.361.562010.911817.4452
1INR0.01139070.009867540.012020610.01634810.01877640.01096040.209702

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bulgarian Lev
1 ALL0.01837 BGN
5 ALL0.09185 BGN
10 ALL0.18370 BGN
20 ALL0.36740 BGN
50 ALL0.91850 BGN
100 ALL1.83699 BGN
250 ALL4.59248 BGN
500 ALL9.18495 BGN
1000 ALL18.36990 BGN
2000 ALL36.73980 BGN
5000 ALL91.84950 BGN
10000 ALL183.69900 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Albanian Lek
1 BGN54.43690 ALL
5 BGN272.18450 ALL
10 BGN544.36900 ALL
20 BGN1088.73800 ALL
50 BGN2721.84500 ALL
100 BGN5443.69000 ALL
250 BGN13609.22500 ALL
500 BGN27218.45000 ALL
1000 BGN54436.90000 ALL
2000 BGN108873.80000 ALL
5000 BGN272184.50000 ALL
10000 BGN544369.00000 ALL