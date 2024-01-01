1 Bangladeshi taka to Lesotho lotis

Convert BDT to LSL at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = L0.1514 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LSL
1 BDT to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15300.1530
Low0.14480.1431
Average0.14860.1478
Change2.80%1.09%
View full history

1 BDT to LSL stats

The performance of BDT to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1530 and a 30 day low of 0.1448. This means the 30 day average was 0.1486. The change for BDT to LSL was 2.80.

The performance of BDT to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1530 and a 90 day low of 0.1431. This means the 90 day average was 0.1478. The change for BDT to LSL was 1.09.

Track market ratesView BDT to LSL chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53758.8920.79184.4161.3997.239
1 EUR1.05811.62662.3170.83789.3251.487.66
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3270.51554.9380.914.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4330.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Lesotho Loti
1 BDT0.15139 LSL
5 BDT0.75695 LSL
10 BDT1.51390 LSL
20 BDT3.02780 LSL
50 BDT7.56950 LSL
100 BDT15.13900 LSL
250 BDT37.84750 LSL
500 BDT75.69500 LSL
1000 BDT151.39000 LSL
2000 BDT302.78000 LSL
5000 BDT756.95000 LSL
10000 BDT1,513.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LSL6.60546 BDT
5 LSL33.02730 BDT
10 LSL66.05460 BDT
20 LSL132.10920 BDT
50 LSL330.27300 BDT
100 LSL660.54600 BDT
250 LSL1,651.36500 BDT
500 LSL3,302.73000 BDT
1000 LSL6,605.46000 BDT
2000 LSL13,210.92000 BDT
5000 LSL33,027.30000 BDT
10000 LSL66,054.60000 BDT