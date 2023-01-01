5 Australian dollars to Guinean francs

Convert AUD to GNF at the real exchange rate

5 aud
27,540 gnf

1.00000 AUD = 5508.04000 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AUD to GNF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AUD → 0 GNF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056387.70991.434141.642640.967518.4101
1GBP1.1534711.2184101.171.654221.894721.1159821.2354
1USD0.94670.820749183.0351.35771.555090.915917.4289
1INR0.01140120.009884370.012043110.01635090.01872810.01103030.209898

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 AUD5508.04000 GNF
5 AUD27540.20000 GNF
10 AUD55080.40000 GNF
20 AUD110160.80000 GNF
50 AUD275402.00000 GNF
100 AUD550804.00000 GNF
250 AUD1377010.00000 GNF
500 AUD2754020.00000 GNF
1000 AUD5508040.00000 GNF
2000 AUD11016080.00000 GNF
5000 AUD27540200.00000 GNF
10000 AUD55080400.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Australian Dollar
1 GNF0.00018 AUD
5 GNF0.00091 AUD
10 GNF0.00182 AUD
20 GNF0.00363 AUD
50 GNF0.00908 AUD
100 GNF0.01816 AUD
250 GNF0.04539 AUD
500 GNF0.09078 AUD
1000 GNF0.18155 AUD
2000 GNF0.36311 AUD
5000 GNF0.90776 AUD
10000 GNF1.81553 AUD