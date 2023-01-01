1 thousand Argentine pesos to Botswanan pulas

Convert ARS to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
39.32 bwp

1.00000 ARS = 0.03932 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:22 UTC
ARS to BWP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 BWP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 ARS0.03932 BWP
5 ARS0.19662 BWP
10 ARS0.39325 BWP
20 ARS0.78649 BWP
50 ARS1.96623 BWP
100 ARS3.93247 BWP
250 ARS9.83117 BWP
500 ARS19.66235 BWP
1000 ARS39.32470 BWP
2000 ARS78.64940 BWP
5000 ARS196.62350 BWP
10000 ARS393.24700 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Argentine Peso
1 BWP25.42930 ARS
5 BWP127.14650 ARS
10 BWP254.29300 ARS
20 BWP508.58600 ARS
50 BWP1271.46500 ARS
100 BWP2542.93000 ARS
250 BWP6357.32500 ARS
500 BWP12714.65000 ARS
1000 BWP25429.30000 ARS
2000 BWP50858.60000 ARS
5000 BWP127146.50000 ARS
10000 BWP254293.00000 ARS