50 Botswanan pulas to Argentine pesos

Convert BWP to ARS at the real exchange rate

50 bwp
3,145.39 ars

1.000 BWP = 62.91 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURSGDCADNZDGBPAUD
1 USD118.9950.9411.3621.3791.6940.8041.552
1 ZAR0.05310.050.0720.0730.0890.0420.082
1 EUR1.06320.18211.4481.4651.80.8541.649
1 SGD0.73413.9420.69111.0121.2430.591.139

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Botswanan pulas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BWP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BWP to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Botswanan pulas

BWP to USD

BWP to ZAR

BWP to EUR

BWP to SGD

BWP to CAD

BWP to NZD

BWP to GBP

BWP to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Argentine Peso
1 BWP62.90780 ARS
5 BWP314.53900 ARS
10 BWP629.07800 ARS
20 BWP1,258.15600 ARS
50 BWP3,145.39000 ARS
100 BWP6,290.78000 ARS
250 BWP15,726.95000 ARS
500 BWP31,453.90000 ARS
1000 BWP62,907.80000 ARS
2000 BWP125,815.60000 ARS
5000 BWP314,539.00000 ARS
10000 BWP629,078.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Botswanan Pula
1 ARS0.01590 BWP
5 ARS0.07948 BWP
10 ARS0.15896 BWP
20 ARS0.31793 BWP
50 ARS0.79481 BWP
100 ARS1.58963 BWP
250 ARS3.97407 BWP
500 ARS7.94815 BWP
1000 ARS15.89630 BWP
2000 ARS31.79260 BWP
5000 ARS79.48150 BWP
10000 ARS158.96300 BWP