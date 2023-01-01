100 Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs

Convert AOA to XPF at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
14 xpf

1.00000 AOA = 0.13569 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49 UTC
AOA to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865951.048987.25491.434581.648180.963618.4998
1GBP1.154811.21125100.761.656631.903281.1127721.3632
1USD0.95340.825593183.18711.36771.571340.918717.6373
1INR0.01146070.009924540.012021110.01644130.01888920.01104380.21202

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFP Franc
1 AOA0.13569 XPF
5 AOA0.67847 XPF
10 AOA1.35694 XPF
20 AOA2.71388 XPF
50 AOA6.78470 XPF
100 AOA13.56940 XPF
250 AOA33.92350 XPF
500 AOA67.84700 XPF
1000 AOA135.69400 XPF
2000 AOA271.38800 XPF
5000 AOA678.47000 XPF
10000 AOA1356.94000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 XPF7.36954 AOA
5 XPF36.84770 AOA
10 XPF73.69540 AOA
20 XPF147.39080 AOA
50 XPF368.47700 AOA
100 XPF736.95400 AOA
250 XPF1842.38500 AOA
500 XPF3684.77000 AOA
1000 XPF7369.54000 AOA
2000 XPF14739.08000 AOA
5000 XPF36847.70000 AOA
10000 XPF73695.40000 AOA