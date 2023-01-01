2000 Angolan kwanzas to CFP francs

Convert AOA to XPF at the real exchange rate

2,000 aoa
271 xpf

1.00000 AOA = 0.13570 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50 UTC
AOA to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.0489587.25911.434861.648130.9636518.5053
1GBP1.1544711.2111100.7481.656661.90291.112521.3659
1USD0.953350.825696183.18711.36791.571220.918917.6417
1INR0.01146010.009925770.012021110.01644370.01888770.01104620.212073

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / CFP Franc
1 AOA0.13570 XPF
5 AOA0.67850 XPF
10 AOA1.35701 XPF
20 AOA2.71402 XPF
50 AOA6.78505 XPF
100 AOA13.57010 XPF
250 AOA33.92525 XPF
500 AOA67.85050 XPF
1000 AOA135.70100 XPF
2000 AOA271.40200 XPF
5000 AOA678.50500 XPF
10000 AOA1357.01000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 XPF7.36917 AOA
5 XPF36.84585 AOA
10 XPF73.69170 AOA
20 XPF147.38340 AOA
50 XPF368.45850 AOA
100 XPF736.91700 AOA
250 XPF1842.29250 AOA
500 XPF3684.58500 AOA
1000 XPF7369.17000 AOA
2000 XPF14738.34000 AOA
5000 XPF36845.85000 AOA
10000 XPF73691.70000 AOA