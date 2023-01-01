100 Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
1.35 ghs

1.00000 AOA = 0.01350 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46 UTC
AOA to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01350 GHS
5 AOA0.06749 GHS
10 AOA0.13499 GHS
20 AOA0.26997 GHS
50 AOA0.67494 GHS
100 AOA1.34987 GHS
250 AOA3.37468 GHS
500 AOA6.74935 GHS
1000 AOA13.49870 GHS
2000 AOA26.99740 GHS
5000 AOA67.49350 GHS
10000 AOA134.98700 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS74.08090 AOA
5 GHS370.40450 AOA
10 GHS740.80900 AOA
20 GHS1481.61800 AOA
50 GHS3704.04500 AOA
100 GHS7408.09000 AOA
250 GHS18520.22500 AOA
500 GHS37040.45000 AOA
1000 GHS74080.90000 AOA
2000 GHS148161.80000 AOA
5000 GHS370404.50000 AOA
10000 GHS740809.00000 AOA