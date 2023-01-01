20 Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert AOA to GHS at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.27 ghs

1.00000 AOA = 0.01350 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:47 UTC
AOA to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AOA0.01350 GHS
5 AOA0.06750 GHS
10 AOA0.13500 GHS
20 AOA0.27000 GHS
50 AOA0.67500 GHS
100 AOA1.35000 GHS
250 AOA3.37500 GHS
500 AOA6.75000 GHS
1000 AOA13.50000 GHS
2000 AOA27.00000 GHS
5000 AOA67.50000 GHS
10000 AOA135.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Angolan Kwanza
1 GHS74.07410 AOA
5 GHS370.37050 AOA
10 GHS740.74100 AOA
20 GHS1481.48200 AOA
50 GHS3703.70500 AOA
100 GHS7407.41000 AOA
250 GHS18518.52500 AOA
500 GHS37037.05000 AOA
1000 GHS74074.10000 AOA
2000 GHS148148.20000 AOA
5000 GHS370370.50000 AOA
10000 GHS740741.00000 AOA